Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

CERT stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 428,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,835. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -92.41.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,632,930 shares of company stock valued at $198,614,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Certara stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

