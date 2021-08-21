CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

CF opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

