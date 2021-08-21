Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.75. 210,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,797. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $425.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.