Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.75. 210,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,797. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $425.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 75,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
