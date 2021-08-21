Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 7,000 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $318,450.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.