Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

CHKP opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

