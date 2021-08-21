Chesapeake Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $52.67 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

