Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.