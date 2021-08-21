Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.72% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $30.62.

