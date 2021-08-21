Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

