Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 959 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

