Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
See Also: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.