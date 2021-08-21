Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

