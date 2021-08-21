Chrono.tech Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320,762.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $320,762.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $19.56 or 0.00039777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00814301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048268 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.