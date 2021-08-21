Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cisco Systems traded as high as $57.81 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 566460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.