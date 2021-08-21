Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82-13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

