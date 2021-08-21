Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

CSCO stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.40. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

