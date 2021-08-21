Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,789 Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 862,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at $30,575,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,745,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

