Citigroup Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $225.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $325.80.

W stock opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

