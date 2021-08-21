Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens by 78.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 118.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

