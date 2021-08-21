Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 13,780 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,870,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,895. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

