Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

