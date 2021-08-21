Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 637,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

