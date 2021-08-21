Citizens & Northern Corp Makes New $204,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.28. 1,148,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

