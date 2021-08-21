Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,192. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

