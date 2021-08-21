Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 175.4% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 942 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 112,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 45,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

