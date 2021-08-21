Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,021 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in UFP Industries by 158.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $7,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.74 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

