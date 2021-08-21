Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after buying an additional 361,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,166,000.

SCHV opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

