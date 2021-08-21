Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $254.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $259.08. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

