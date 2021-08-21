Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $20.79 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

DG opened at $234.78 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

