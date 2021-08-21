Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $23.24 Million Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 511,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,235,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.