Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 23,828 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

