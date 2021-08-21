Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of M.D.C. worth $25,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

