Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,600 ($47.03). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,560 ($46.51), with a volume of 14,762 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CKN. began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,251.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is -0.95%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Clarkson PLC

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

