Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.