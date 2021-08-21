Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000.

PSCE opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

