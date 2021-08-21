Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $207,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 393.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLUE opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

