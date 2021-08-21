Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 5.6% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

