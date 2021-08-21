Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.63 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

