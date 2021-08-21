Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

