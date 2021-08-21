Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.52. Cloopen Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

