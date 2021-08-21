Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,364.0 days.

Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

