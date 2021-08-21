Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NET traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $99,221,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

