CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) versus Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Financial Survey

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.1% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.17 $32.74 million $2.60 9.66 Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.12 $3.21 billion $0.37 11.43

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10% Banco Bradesco 20.84% 17.20% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNB Financial and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Bradesco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

CNB Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

