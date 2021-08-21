Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $57.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,141,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $16,934,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $7,273,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

