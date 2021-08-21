Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$91.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$93.41. Cogeco has a one year low of C$77.01 and a one year high of C$105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco will post 9.5499994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

