CoinFi (COFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $867,930.45

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $867,930.45 and $70,703.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

