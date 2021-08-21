Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

