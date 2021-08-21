Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0016

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $219,673.35 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,650.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.99 or 0.01401822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00346429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00174963 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

