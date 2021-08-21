Columbia Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $158.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.