Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 91,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,237,828 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

