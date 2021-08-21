Comparing Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) & Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84% Cambium Networks 14.09% 63.79% 23.27%

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Cambium Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Cambium Networks $278.46 million 3.37 $18.58 million $0.70 50.59

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cambium Networks 0 2 6 0 2.75

Osprey Technology Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 61.32%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

